Digging into Linux namespaces - part 1

In the current stable Linux Kernel version 5.7 there are seven different namespaces:

The namespaces are per-process attributes. Each process can perceive at most one namespace. In other words, at any given moment, any process P belongs to exactly one instance of each namespace. For example when a given process wants to update the route table on the system, the Kernel shows it the copy of the route table of the namespace to which it belongs at that moment. If a process asks for its ID in the system, the Kernel will respond with the ID of the process in its current namespace (in case of nested namespace). We are going to look in detail at each namespace in order to understand what are the operating system mechanisms behind them. Understanding that will help us find what is under the hood of today’s containerized technologies.

PID namespace

Historically, the Linux kernel has maintained a single process tree. The tree data structure contains a reference to every process currently running in a parent-child hierarchy. It also enumerates all running processes in the OS. This structure is maintained in the so called procfs filesystem which is a property of the live system (i.e. it’s present only when the OS is running). This structure allows processes with sufficient privileges to attach to other processes, inspect, communicate and/or kill them. It also contains information about the root directory of a process, its current working directory, the open file descriptors, virtual memory addresses, the available mounting points, etc.

# an example of the procfs structure cryptonite@cryptonite:~ $ ls /proc/1/ arch_status coredump_filter gid_map mounts pagemap setgroups task attr cpu_resctrl_groups io mountstats patch_state smaps timens_offsets cgroup environ map_files numa_maps root stat uid_map clear_refs exe maps oom_adj sched statm ... # an example of the process tree structure cryptonite@cryptonite:~ $ pstree | head -n 20 systemd-+-ModemManager---2*[{ModemManager}] |-NetworkManager---2*[{NetworkManager}] |-accounts-daemon---2*[{accounts-daemon}] |-acpid |-avahi-daemon---avahi-daemon |-bluetoothd |-boltd---2*[{boltd}] |-colord---2*[{colord}] |-containerd---17*[{containerd}]

On system boot, the first process started on most of the modern Linux OS is systemd (system daemon), which is situated on the root node of the tree. Its parent is PID=0 which is a non-existing process in the OS. This process is after that responsible for starting the other services/daemons, which are represented as its childs and are necessary for the normal functioning of the OS. These processes will have PIDs > 1 and the PIDs in the tree structure are unique.

With the introduction of the Process namespace (or PID namespace) it became possible to make nested process trees. It allows processes other than systemd (PID=1) to perceive themselves as the root process by moving on the top of a subtree, thus obtaining PID=1 in that subtree. All processes in the same subtree will also obtain IDs relative to the process namespace. This also means that some processes may end up having multiple IDs depending on the number of process namespaces that they are in. Yet, in each namespace, at most one process can have a given PID (the unique value of a node in the process tree becomes a per-namespace property). This comes from the fact that relations between the processes in the root process namespace stay intact. Or said with other words, a process in a new PID namespace is still attached to its parent, thus being part of its parent PID namespace. These relations between all processes can be seen in the root process namespace, but in a nested process namespace they are not visible. That means that a process in a nested process namespace can’t interact with its parent or any other process in an upper process namespace. That’s due to the fact that, being on the top of a new PID namespace, the process perceives its PID as 1, and there is no other process before the process with PID=1.

Diagram by Mahmud Ridwan from Toptal

In the Linux kernel the PID is represented as a structure. Inside we can also find the namespaces a process is part of as an array of upid struct.

struct upid { int nr ; /* the pid value */ struct pid_namespace * ns ; /* the namespace this value * is visible in */ struct hlist_node pid_chain ; /* hash chain for faster search of PIDS in the given namespace*/ }; struct pid { atomic_t count ; /* reference counter */ struct hlist_head tasks [ PIDTYPE_MAX ]; /* lists of tasks */ struct rcu_head rcu ; int level ; // number of upids struct upid numbers [ 0 ]; // array of pid namespaces };

To create a new process inside a new PID namespace, one must call the clone() system call with a special flag CLONE_NEWPID. Whereas the other namespaces discussed below can also be created using the unshare() system call, a PID namespace can only be created at the time a new process is spawned using clone() or fork() syscalls.

Let’s explore that:

# Let ' s start a process in a new pid namespace ; cryptonite@cryptonite:~ $ sudo unshare --pid /bin/bash bash: fork: Cannot allocate memory [1] root@cryptonite:/home/cryptonite# ls bash: fork: Cannot allocate memory [1]

What happened? It seems like the shell is stuck between the two namespaces. This is due to the fact that unshare doesn’t enter the new namespace after being executed ( execve() call). This is the desired Linux kernel behavior. The current “unshare” process calls the unshare system call, creating a new pid namespace, but the current “unshare” process is not in the new pid namespace. A process B creates a new namespace but the process B itself won’t be put into the new namespace, only the sub-processes of process B will be put into the new namespace. After the creation of the namespace the unshare program will execute /bin/bash . Then /bin/bash will fork several new sub-processes to do some jobs. These sub-processes will have a PIDs relative to the new namespace and when these processes are done they will exit leaving the namespace without PID=1. The Linux kernel doesn’t like to have PID namespaces without a process with PID=1 inside. So when the namespace is left empty the kernel will disable some mechanisms which are related to the PID allocation inside this namespace thus leading to this error. This error is well documented if you look around the Internet.

Instead, we must instruct the unshare program to fork a new process after it has created the namespace. Then this new process will have PID=1 and will execute our shell program. In that way when the sub-processes of /bin/bash exit the namespace will still have a process with PID=1.

cryptonite@cryptonite:~ $ sudo unshare --pid --fork /bin/bash root@cryptonite:/home/cryptonite# echo $ $ 1 root@cryptonite:/home/cryptonite# ps PID TTY TIME CMD 7239 pts/0 00:00:00 sudo 7240 pts/0 00:00:00 unshare 7241 pts/0 00:00:00 bash 7250 pts/0 00:00:00 ps

But why doesn't our shell have PID 1 when we use ps ? And why do we still see the process from the root namespace ? The ps program uses the procfs virtual file system to obtain information about the current processes in the system. This filesystem is mounted in the /proc directory. However, in the new namespace this mountpoint describes the processes from the root PID namespace. There are two ways to avoid that:

# creating a new mount namespace and mounting a new procfs inside cryptonite@cryptonite:~ $ sudo unshare --pid --fork --mount /bin/bash root@cryptonite:/home/cryptonite# mount -t proc proc /proc root@cryptonite:/home/cryptonite# ps PID TTY TIME CMD 1 pts/2 00:00:00 bash 9 pts/2 00:00:00 ps # Or use the unshare wrapper with the --mount-proc flag # which does the same cryptonite@cryptonite:~ $ sudo unshare --fork --pid --mount-proc /bin/bash root@cryptonite:/home/cryptonite# ps PID TTY TIME CMD 1 pts/1 00:00:00 bash 8 pts/1 00:00:00 ps

As we mentioned before, a process can have multiple IDs depending on the number of namespaces the process is in. Let’s now inspect the different PIDs of a shell that is nested in two namespaces.

╭cryptonite@cryptonite:~ $sudo unshare --fork --pid --mount-proc /bin/bash # this process has PID 4700 in the root PID namespace root@cryptonite:/home/cryptonite# unshare --fork --pid --mount-proc /bin/bash root@cryptonite:/home/cryptonite# ps PID TTY TIME CMD 1 pts/1 00:00:00 bash 8 pts/1 00:00:00 ps # Let ' s inspect the different PIDs cryptonite@cryptonite:~ $ sudo nsenter --target 4700 --pid --mount cryptonite# ps -aux USER PID %CPU %MEM VSZ RSS TTY STAT START TIME COMMAND root 1 0.0 0.0 18476 4000 pts/0 S 21:11 0:00 /bin/bash root 9 0.2 0.0 21152 5644 pts/1 S 21:15 0:00 -zsh # me root 14 0.0 0.0 20972 4636 pts/0 S 21:15 0:00 sudo unshare root 15 0.0 0.0 16720 520 pts/0 S 21:15 0:00 unshare -fp - root 11 0.0 0.0 18476 3836 pts/0 S+ 21:15 0:00 /bin/bash # nested shell root 24 0.0 0.0 20324 3520 pts/1 R+ 21:15 0:00 ps -aux # the PID viewed from within the first PID namespace is 11 # Let ' s see its PID in the root PID namespace cryptonite@cryptonite:~ $ ps aux | grep /bin/bash .... root 13512 0.0 0.0 18476 4036 pts/1 S+ 14:44 0:00 /bin/bash # believe me it ' s that process ; ) # All this info can be found in the procfs cryptonite@cryptonite:~ $ cat /proc/13152/status | grep -i NSpid NSpid: 13512 11 1 # PID in the root namespace = 13512 # PID in the first nested namespace = 11 # pid in the second nested namespace = 1

Okay, after we saw the virtualization in terms of identifiers let’s see if there is real isolation in terms of interaction with other processes in the OS.

# process is run with effective UID = 0 ( root ) and it can normally kill any other process in the OS root@cryptonite:/home/cryptonite# kill 3 # nothing happens, because there is no process 3 in the current namespace

We can see that the process could not interact with a process outside of its current namespace (You cannot touch something you cannot see, remember?).

To sum up about the process namespace: